Dolphins fan confidence following bye week 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins are coming out of their Week 10 bye week with a Week 11 game against the Las Vegas on the schedule. While the Dolphins, 6-3, were at home, enjoying their one off-week of the season, the AFC playoff picture was kind to them. Every team in the AFC East lost in Week 10, pushing the second-place Buffalo Bills down to 5-5 on the year and 1.5 games behind Miami. The New York Jets fell to 4-5 and the New England Patriots are down to 2-8.

In the AFC, the race among the division leaders also tightened up. While the Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2, holding the top spot in the standings, were also on their bye, the Baltimore Ravens, 7-3, and Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-3, who hold the second and third position, respectively, both lost. Suddenly, the AFC’s playoff standings are opening up for Miami, currently fourth in the seeding, to make a run back toward the top.

The latest SB Nation Reacts poll is here to ask you how you are feeling about the direction of the Dolphins as they come out of their bye week. Vote below and head to the comments to discuss.