Tua Tagovailoa debuts new hairstyle ahead of clash with Las Vegas Raiders

Tagovailoa sports cornrows coming off of Miami Dolphins bye week.

By Marek Brave
The Miami Dolphins have returned from their bye week to begin preparation for the second half of their season which starts this Sunday at home against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be sporting an interesting new look when he takes the field for that contest.

Tagovailoa has decided to rock cornrows — a form of braids that are done very close to the scalp — for the indefinite future.

The fourth year player had this to say about the decision to return to work with a bold new hairdo.

“It was just one of those things where my hair was just wild. I wanted to see what I could do with it. If I couldn’t do anything, I was going to chop it off.”

Tagovailoa was asked if Canadian born rapper and singer Drake was an inspiration for his new look. He commented that he didn’t feel like he looked like Drake before going into an impression of the artist.

Personally, I am a fan of Tua’s new look and predict that as a result, he will not throw a single incomplete pass this weekend while connecting with his receivers for eight touchdowns and 555 yards.

What do you think?

