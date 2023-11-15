Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week Eleven Predictions?

Following a painful loss by our Miami Dolphins to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany two weeks ago Miami had their bye week. Hopefully, the bye week has not only given the entire team some much-needed rest but will allow for those with injuries, major or nagging, time to get to or at least much closer to 100%. The bye week has hopefully also allowed the coaching staff to decompress a bit and take time to work on some of the little things that have led to some of the major mistakes from the team as of late, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The other good news is that the task should be much easier with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town.

So for week eleven what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-