Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Where do Mac Jones and the Patriots go from here? - Pats Pulpit

The third-year passer was benched in a four-point loss to the Colts.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Gerrit Smith, the New York Jets, and the origins of American football - Gang Green Nation

Putting the foot back into football





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Breaking news: Buffalo Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey - Buffalo Rumblings

Drastic times call for drastic measures

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

5 takeaways from the Ravens disappointing loss to the Browns - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens had their four-game winning streak snapped in deflating fashion.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett must begin to work the middle of the field - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 11 with a 6-3 record, just one game back from first place in the division behind the Baltimore Ravens, and things are looking up for the offense. The run game has...





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

5 things we learned from the Bengals’ gut wrenching loss to the Texans - Cincy Jungle

The offense reverts back to its inconsistent ways of years past.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns vs. Ravens: Deshaun Watson to David Njoku in the 4th broken down on film - Dawgs By Nature

David Njoku ran a perfect "Stick" route for a big gain in the 4th quarter

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans’ C.J. Stroud shows he’s human, still finds a way to win - Battle Red Blog

Despite mistakes, rookie QB leads his team to a winning record





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Turns out it can get worse than Dennis Daley Titans - Music City Miracles

Last year we as fans of the Tennessee Titans spent a lot of time talking about how the team should bench Dennis Daley because "it couldn’t get worse." Well, it turns out we were wrong. It can get...





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars Zay Jones Arrested - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars' veteran receiver was booked on Monday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Steichen’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 10 @Patriots - Stampede Blue

Sometimes in the NFL things don’t go your way, and you have to find ugly ways to win. Good teams, and good head coaches, manage to win this sort of unwatchable monstruosities of a football game,...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

‘Relentless’ Denver Broncos earn insane road win over Buffalo Bills - Mile High Report

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are officially on a three-game winning streak, and the QB was all smiles and enthusiasm after taking down the Buffalo Bills.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers lose to Lions in Week 10, Justin Herbert shines in LA defeat - Bolts From The Blue

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert demonstrated how special of a quarterback he really is after as stunning second-half performance against the Detroit Lions.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Jets Sunday Night Football recap: Winners and losers - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense stepped up and led the team to victory over the New York Jets in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs’ bye week couldn’t be going much better - Arrowhead Pride

The Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers all dropped games during Week 10.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: The embarrassment continues for the Giants - Big Blue View

Let’s review this week’s carnage in our usual style





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles Film Review: Midseason Offense Review - Bleeding Green Nation

Looking at what’s went right so far and how the team can improve moving forward!





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle making his case for more carries in the offense - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys running game was much better on Sunday versus the Giants, and Rico Dowdle was a huge part of that.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Howell’s third straight 300-yard performance is the most consecutive games of 300-plus for a Washington quarterback since 2015 - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell continues to stand out as the season progresses

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Jordan Love’s struggle with the deep ball is not a new problem - Acme Packing Company

Love looked better throwing deep against the Steelers, but his struggles have been going on for much longer.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Dan Campbell’s decision-making is a strength for the Lions - Pride Of Detroit

His 4th down decision has proven he’s got his finger on the pulse on game time decisions





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears ‘need more time’ to determine if Justin Fields can play Sunday - Windy City Gridiron

Still no official word about Justin Fields being back in the lineup.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Josh Dobbs: Flash in the Pan or Here to Stay? - Daily Norseman

A profile of the Vikings’ latest starting quarterback

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ loss to the Vikings - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans drops back to .500 heading into the bye.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Wins are the only thing that can save the Falcons coaching staff - The Falcoholic

Atlanta has to turn things around before it’s too late.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Carolina Panthers are the All-Time Best of the Worst in the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader

Dubious honors are the best we have right now





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs’ Defense Bounces Back - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers have their best defensive performance of the year and get back in the win column against Titans

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

4 overreactions: The 49ers proved they’re the best team in the NFL - Niners Nation

The narrative changed in a hurry after a San Francisco 49ers rocking chair victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals vs Falcons: QB Kyler Murray leads game-winning drive in Week 10 - Revenge of the Birds

High drama and Kyler Murray delivered a win for the Arizona Cardinals over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

8 revealing statistics from Seahawks 29-26 win over Commanders - Field Gulls

Defensive line, Offensive line, and Boye Mafe who may never stop.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams expect Matthew Stafford, 2 others to return vs. Seahawks - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Stafford is ready to go for Sunday