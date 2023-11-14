The Miami Dolphins activate WR River Cracraft off injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that wide receiver River Cracraft was activated off injured reserve. The team waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph to make room for the sixth-year wide receiver on the 53-man roster.

Cracraft began the year with six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Miami has since traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Chicago Bears and now has seven receivers on the active roster.

The Dolphins added Joseph in a deal that sent Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Kentucky defensive back played 21 snaps for the Dolphins and was targetted twice in coverage, allowing two receptions for 39 yards, according to PFF.

In the upcoming weeks, Miami is set to make another roster adjustment after initiating the 21-day practice window for De’Von Achane. With ample depth and top-end talent, general manager Chris Grier may consider releasing a receiver to make room for the rookie running back, especially now that Cracraft has reentered the mix.