Ken Dorsey fired by Buffalo Bills following Week 10 loss to Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have fallen into the land of mediocrity, dropping to 5-5 on the season following a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Since beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, a win the Bills’ fans crowed about for weeks, Buffalo has lost four of six games and is now 10th in the AFC playoff picture. Expectations for the Bills prior to the season were of a possible Super Bowl run; now, they are making changes as even making the playoffs seems like a tall task in Orchard Park.

On Tuesday, the Bill fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, making him the fall-gut for a struggling offense. The Buffalo fan base, for the most part, seems to support the move, celebrating that their team is at least making some change. However, as SB Nation’s Associate Director for the NFL team sites and former editor of Buffalo Rumblings Matt Warren points out, a lot of the Bills’ problems on Monday were not scheme related:

The Bills were -3 in turnovers.



One was Cook's fumble.

One was through Davis's hand.

One was a bad Allen decision before half.

One was a bad handoff.



Is that Ken Dorsey? https://t.co/nNoLwTx0BI — Matt Warren (@MattRichWarren) November 14, 2023

Buffalo is promoting quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to fill Dorsey’s former role with the team. Brady is in his second season with Buffalo after a two-season stint as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator. He was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019 for LSU as the team went on to win the National Championship with Joe Burrow as the quarterback. Brady was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach that season.

The Bills are facing a gauntlet of teams over the next several weeks and now add the stress of a new offensive coordinator trying to fix the system on a short week. In Week 11, the Bills host the New York Jets before a Week 12 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following their Week 13 bye, the Bills are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs before a home game in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. They travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, then host the New England Patriots in Week 17. They close out the season traveling to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

Buffalo is currently trailing the AFC East leading Dolphins by 1.5 games. They have the seventh-ranked offense in terms of yards per game gained this season. They are seventh in passing yards gained per game, 13th in rushing yards gained per game, and eighth in points scored this year. While the offense has not looked in sync on every play and quarterback Josh Allen seems to be trying to force things at times, the offense does not seem to be a major issue in Buffalo.

The biggest problem facing the Bills is likely their penchant for giving the ball away. They are second in the league with 18 giveaways on the season, with Allen leading the league with 11 interceptions. They have recorded 15 takeaways, the ninth most in the league, to try to offset the mistakes.

Will the change in offensive coordinators spark something in Buffalo? Can Brady fix the turnover issues? Will the Bills begin to play more conservatively, worried more about giving up the ball than trying to make the big gain?

For more on the coaching change and all things Bills, check out Buffalo Rumblings.