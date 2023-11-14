NFL playoff picture 2023: AFC, NFC standings after Week 10

The Denver Broncos pulled off the upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football last night. The last-second field goal to win, aided by a Bills penalty for having 12 men on the field, impacted the AFC playoff, with Buffalo sliding further down in the standings while giving the Broncos a new hope at finding the postseason this year.

For the Miami Dolphins, Week 10 of the NFL season was a great one, despite not having a game on the schedule. Sitting at home and enjoying their bye week, the Dolphins watched all three of their division rivals lose, as well as several of the teams around Miami in the playoff race lose. Without playing a game, Miami extended their lead in the AFC East and saw the race for playoff seeding tighten up.

With Week 10 now complete, we update the AFC and NFC playoff pictures heading into Week 11.

AFC East standings (through Week 10):

1 - Miami Dolphins (6-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (5-5) - 1.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-5) - 2 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 4.5 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 10):

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (7-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (6-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Houston Texans (5-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Buffalo Bills (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

New York Jets (4-5)

Denver Broncos (4-5)

Tennessee Titans (3-6)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Dolphins based on strength of victory

Steelers over Browns based on head-to-head results

Texans over Bengals based on head-to-head results

NFC playoff picture (through Week 10):

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Detroit Lions (7-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (6-3, NFC West leader)

4 - New Orleans Saints (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - Seattle Seahawks (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Dallas Cowboys (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Washington Commanders (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Chicago Bears (3-7)

New York Giants (2-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

Carolina Panthers (1-8)

Tiebreaks: