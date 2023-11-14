 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills Loss to Broncos Gives Dolphins 1.5 Game Lead in AFC East Race

The Miami Dolphins are now 1.5 games ahead of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. #FinsUp

By Josh Houtz
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

I fell asleep early last night, so maybe I shouldn’t talk. But when I woke up to see that the Buffalo Bills had lost to the Denver Broncos 24-22 in last-second fashion, a smile grew upon my face like I was The Grinch — and my heart just grew twelve sizes.

It was the perfect way to finish the BYE week.

And then, just when I thought my morning could get any better, I saw this Kyle Brandt reaction video. A reaction video that could win the former reality TV star and heartthrob a daytime Emmy.

With Will Lutz’s game-winning field goal, not only did the Buffalo Bills lose to the Broncos — a team that the Dolphins scored 70 points on earlier in the year — but they stayed comfortably in second place in the AFC East, currently sitting 1.5 games behind the Mike McDaniel’s team.

But I’m not the only one enjoying a Buffalo Bills loss on this fine Tuesday. Here are some of the top reactions from Denver’s epic 24-22 win over the Bills. (I will try my best to update these throughout the day)

And, of course, me. (Yes, I know they’re only 1.5 games up on the Bills)

Here are the remaining schedules for both AFC East contenders.

The remainder of the Bills’ schedule is as follows:

The remainder of the Dolphins' schedule is as follows:

Sure, there’s plenty of football to be played. But heading into Week 11, no team should feel better off where they’re at — and how they’re playing (overall) — than the Miami Dolphins. Now, they need to finish strong in the season's final month and a half of the season. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on the Buffalo Bills losing to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football? How are you feeling sitting in first place with eight games left in the 2023 season? Do you think the Dolphins will defeat the Raiders on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!

