Bills Loss to Broncos Gives Dolphins 1.5 Game Lead in AFC East Race

I fell asleep early last night, so maybe I shouldn’t talk. But when I woke up to see that the Buffalo Bills had lost to the Denver Broncos 24-22 in last-second fashion, a smile grew upon my face like I was The Grinch — and my heart just grew twelve sizes.

It was the perfect way to finish the BYE week.

And then, just when I thought my morning could get any better, I saw this Kyle Brandt reaction video. A reaction video that could win the former reality TV star and heartthrob a daytime Emmy.

Kyle Brandt’s live reaction to thinking the Buffalo Bills escaped with a win over the Broncos to then learning they lost in devastating fashion while on with Peyton and Eli. pic.twitter.com/jEeG1qb4R0 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 14, 2023

With Will Lutz’s game-winning field goal, not only did the Buffalo Bills lose to the Broncos — a team that the Dolphins scored 70 points on earlier in the year — but they stayed comfortably in second place in the AFC East, currently sitting 1.5 games behind the Mike McDaniel’s team.

But I’m not the only one enjoying a Buffalo Bills loss on this fine Tuesday. Here are some of the top reactions from Denver’s epic 24-22 win over the Bills. (I will try my best to update these throughout the day)

The Dolphins three losses this year have come to teams with records of:

8-1

7-2

5-5. — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 14, 2023

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Live look of Kyle Brandt tomorrow morning on Good Morning Football: pic.twitter.com/ZeYTSSZtkk pic.twitter.com/wXg94VBfTv — Big E (@ian693) November 14, 2023

Ken Dorsey looks like he’s trying to hide that he got bit by a radioactive spider at his team field trip to the science labs yesterday https://t.co/3KZVYa4h9b — Brother Bill (@BrotherBill716) November 14, 2023

Is Josh Dobbs better than Josh Allen? I’ll hang up and listen … — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2023

The Dolphins are now 0-2 vs. teams with a winning record — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 14, 2023

AFC East teams went 0-7 in weeks 9 and 10



but one of them is grinning from ear to ear pic.twitter.com/5HmmHEJrkQ — BLT (@BillfromBoynton) November 14, 2023

“Granddad what was it like when the entire AFC folded while the Dolphins were on bye resting in 2023?” #FinsUp

pic.twitter.com/gD5NsfVx47 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 14, 2023

The Dolphins are now 0-2 vs. teams with a winning record — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 14, 2023

And, of course, me. (Yes, I know they’re only 1.5 games up on the Bills)

when you wake up and realize the bills are now two games back after losing to the same team the dolphins scored 70 on pic.twitter.com/hcAFy4Sb81 — josh houtz (@houtz) November 14, 2023

Here are the remaining schedules for both AFC East contenders.

The remainder of the Bills’ schedule is as follows:

The remainder of the Dolphins' schedule is as follows:

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12: At New York Jets

Week 13: At Washington Commanders

Week 14: Tennessee Titans

Week 15: New York Jets

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens

Week 18: Buffalo Bills

Sure, there’s plenty of football to be played. But heading into Week 11, no team should feel better off where they’re at — and how they’re playing (overall) — than the Miami Dolphins. Now, they need to finish strong in the season's final month and a half of the season. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on the Buffalo Bills losing to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football? How are you feeling sitting in first place with eight games left in the 2023 season? Do you think the Dolphins will defeat the Raiders on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!