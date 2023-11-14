Around The AFC East: Jets out of luck in Vegas, Bills shocked by Broncos in Week 10

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week.

AFC East Scores - Week 10

AFC East Standings - Week 10

Bills Upset By Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are now a .500 team. Yes, you read that right.

A 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10 means the Bills are now 1-3 in their last four games, and much of the blame falls under center. Against the Broncos in Week 10, quarterback Josh Allen tossed for 177 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and completed just 15 of his 26 pass attempts, for a measly 59.3 passer rating.

Without offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, now head coach of the New York Giants, Allen looks a shadow of the player he was two years ago. The mistakes have creeped back into Allen’s game, and the Bills are worse off for it.

With matchups against the Chiefs (7-2), Eagles (8-1), Cowboys (6-3), and Dolphins (6-3) still left to come, Buffalo’s season is quickly falling apart.

Jets Out Of Luck In Vegas

While New York’s defense continues to impress, the same can’t be said about their offense.

Against an average Las Vegas defense, quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 263 yards and one interception, good enough for a passer rating of 68.6. Wilson’s struggles are also affecting the team’s ability to run the ball, with defenses stacking the box and daring Wilson to take a shot downfield. Star running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook combined for just 54 rushing yards on Sunday night, a season low.

4-5 isn’t the worst place to be, but after three months of Zach Wilson, the message is clear—Aaron Rodgers, come save this franchise.

Patriots Struggle In Germany

Same old, same old for New England.

Although New England’s defense held their own in Week 10, their offense was downright putrid, and ended the game with just six points. Against an average Las Vegas defense, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien looked lost, as the Patriots went 0-for-4 in the red zone. Also, for the third time this season, starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched for backup Bailey Zappe, who came in and threw a game-ending interception.

After two decades of dominance, the Patriots are now well and truly one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023. With their season all but over, the organization’s focus should turn to the 2024 NFL Draft.

AFC East Schedule - Week 11