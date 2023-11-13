Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel praises Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: Give him an inch, he’ll take the yard

The Miami Dolphins are on to the Las Vegas Raiders to begin a second-half stretch featuring five of eight games at Hard Rock Stadium. The Raiders toppled the New York Jets 16-14 on Sunday and enter Week 11 on a two-game winning streak.

Las Vegas, which fired Josh McDaniels after a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, is 5-5 on the year and 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders have a pair of two-game winning streaks, along with two-game and three-game losing streaks.

The streaky Raiders average 2.6 sacks per game, but pass-rusher Maxx Crosby can disrupt even the best offenses. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick is tied for fourth with 10 sacks and leads all edge defenders with 36 solo tackles, according to PFF.

“What a cool player because he kind of burst onto the spotlight as a rookie and created a name for himself out the gate, which is unusual,” Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. “But he’s proven why he is the player he is, why he garners the respect he deserves, and continues to evolve in his game because he is a player that has a relentless motor that has the ability to win in both run and pass downs.”

Crosby, 26, is consistent with five or more tackles in seven games. He earned a season-high three sacks against the New York Giants in Week 9. On track to surpass his career-best record of 15 sacks, Crosby now faces a Dolphins’ offensive line allowing fewer than two sacks per game.

“With his strain and he has a, I don’t know if you’d call it a slippery ability to bend around the punch of tackles and tight ends, he can really get on edges of players and disrupt the game and he doesn’t take downs off while doing it,” McDaniel said. “Typically, in the course of an NFL game, his opponent is letting up at one point in time and it seems like every single time you give him an inch, he’ll take the yard, the tackle for loss, the sack, the forced interception. He’ll take advantage of that by the way he plays.

“He’s both talented with a high motor, and that generally equals success in the National Football League.”