Dolphins Salute to Service nominee Blake Ferguson has a request

Blake Ferguson is this year's Miami Dolphins’ nominee for the Annual Salute To Service Award. You can click the link in the tweet below or HERE to learn more about the annual award and its meaning as well as to vote for our own Blake Ferguson. You can return to the site to vote daily through November.

Blake earned his appreciation and inspiration to serve those who have served us by way of his great grandfather who served in the Navy during WWII as well as from his best friend who is an Air Force veteran. Since being drafted by the Dolphins in 2020 Blake began to spend his time and energy by involving himself in the team's military-centered initiatives, becoming not only a participant but also a leader.

In both 2021 and 2022, Ferguson hosted his now-annual military appreciation BBQ to honor current active duty and veteran military members in the South Florida area. Blake has also partnered with the United Way of Broward County and their MIssion United to distribute 800 Thanksgiving meals to Broward’s veterans and active reserve members.

Blake has additionally attended the Coast Guard Air Station Miami’s flag football game between officers and enlisted military members and made a visit in late 2022 to the air station. Blake is a supporter of the Miami Dolphins TAPS families and seeks out every additional opportunity to support the U.S. military via both team and individual opportunities as well as through his social and digital media platforms.

Blake was invited to visit Fort Jackson in South Carolina this past offseason to learn more about the Basic Combat Training Experience. He was also able to immerse himself in the day-to-day lives of those serving in the military and to connect with those very people who serve their country each and every day.

To kick off the Dolphins 2023 season Blake welcomed Veterans with the Wounded Warrior Project to a VIP day at training camp and later surprised an Air Force Veteran with a brand new AC unit to thank her for her service to the country. He also spent part of his preseason visiting the Florida Department of Veterans Nursing Home in Pembrook Pines Florida.