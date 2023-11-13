Broncos vs Bills odds: Week 10 Monday Night Football winners picks

Monday Night Football is back, closing out the Week 10 NFL schedule. Tonight’s game edition features the Denver Broncos visiting the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have not had their expected first half of the season and will be looking to get back into rhythm as the second half opens.

The Broncos are 3-5 on the season, in 14th place in the AFC playoff picture. The seventh-seed position is held by the Houston Texans, who are only 5-4 on the season, giving the Broncos the possibility of making a run back into contention if they can rebound. A win tonight could give the team the momentum needed to make that run.

The Bills come into tonight 5-4 for the season and in the ninth spot in the AFC. A win would jump them into the seventh spot, replacing the Texas as the last team in the playoff picture. They would move to within a half-game of the AFC East division lead, sitting just behind the Miami Dolphins in that race. The Bills expected to be among the league’s elite this year, but have had an up-and-down first half of the year. Will they get right with a win over the Broncos?

The Bills are eight-point favorites for tonight’s game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is 47.5.

ESPN and ABC will air tonight’s Monday Night Football game. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will handle the broadcast. On ESPN2 the ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will also air.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 10 Monday Night Football picks: