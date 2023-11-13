Miami Dolphins CB Kader Kohou facing little turbulence in transition to full-time slot role

The Miami Dolphins return from a well-timed Week 10 bye with the roster at its healthiest state this season. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard played in Germany as the defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just 14 points on offense.

Overcoming a slew of injuries in the first nine games of the season, Miami now boasts a battle-tested roster. For Kader Kohou, re-adjusting to life at slot corner comes with little issue after playing more than 40 snaps on the boundary three times through nine weeks.

“I feel like we played a lot of nickel, so even when I was playing outside corner, playing nickel I feel like nothing really changed,” Kohou explained. “The same kind of snap counts I’m getting now at nickel is the same ones I was getting before because I was going back and forth when they stay in nickel most of the game. It’s not really going to change anything.”

Kohou, 24, played more than 32 snaps on the boundary just once last season. In Vic Fangio’s defense, he’s played 203 of his 557 snaps out wide. Kohou lined up in the slot 55 percent of the time as a rookie and played 314 of his 969 snaps defending the sideline.

Miami’s second-year cornerback was targetted in coverage by Mahomes nine times, allowing eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, according to PFF. Opposing offenses look to avoid both Ramsey and Howard, making Kohou’s numbers understandable.

The Dolphins rank No. 24 with a -0.4 turnover margin but force offenses to march up and down the field by allowing just 4.9 yards per play. Since Week 5, opponents scored more than 21 points only once against Miami, and with a revitalized defense, the team looks poised to generate turnover-worthy plays during the late-season playoff push.

“I feel like when the season first started, it’s a new defense and it’s kind of complex, so it took us a little time to get adjusted,” Kohou said. “But I feel like right now, everybody’s hitting on all cylinders and we’re going to show what our capability really is from what everybody had seen from the first couple games of the season.”