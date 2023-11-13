Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week ten slate of games wraps up this evening with a contest between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos, fresh off of their bye week, are coming off back-to-back wins including their week eight victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at home, 24 to 9. The Bills are coming off a loss last week in their away game against the Cincinnati Bengals, 18 to 24.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and of course your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Denver Broncos (3-5) 4th AFC West @ Buffalo Bills (5-4) 2nd AFC East