De’Von Achane injury update: Dolphins designate running back for return from IR

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on Monday and confirmed the team could soon see rookie running back De’Von Achane back on the field. Achane has been on injured reserve since sustaining a knee injury against the New York Giants in early October. McDaniel indicated the injury was a “strain-type injury” and that nothing was torn in the knee and that the team has been very conservative in their rehabilitation process for the rookie.

McDaniel indicated the team has now designated Achane for return from injured reserve, officially opening the running back’s 21-day practice window. The team now has three weeks to either activate him, bringing him back to the 53-man roster or leave him on the IR list for the remainder of the season. The goal has been for Achane to return for this weekend’s Week 11 game and things seem to indicate that is still in play as Miami prepares to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Achane was a third-round pick by Miami in this year’s NFL Draft, joining the team out of Texas A&M. He started the season down on the depth chart, but quickly made an impact once he dd get on the field. In his first appearance, he only had one carry for five yards against the New England Patriots in Week 2, but then exploded with 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. In his four games played this season, Achane has 460 rushing yards on 38 attempts, giving him a ridiculous 12.1 yards per attempt average. He has five rushing touchdowns.

He has also caught nine passes for 67 yards with two touchdowns.

NFL teams can return players from injured reserve up to eight times during the season after each individual player has missed at least four games. The Dolphins have already used return designations for guard Rob Jones, running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver River Cracraft, and tackle Terron Armstead. Add in Achane, and the team has already utilized six of the authorized eight slots.

The early use of the IR-return designations has to be a little concerning if more injuries occur during the second half of the season. However, bringing Achane back to the active roster is an obvious move the team had to make. How quickly will the rookie transition from the practice window to the active roster and on looking like the dominating runner he was early this season will have to be seen.