Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins kicks off Nov. 21 — Check your pulse if you’re not fired up!

The story of Miami’s late-season playoff push will transcend gameday as HBO and NFL Films announced on Monday that Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Dolphins (6-3) lead the AFC East and will play five of the season’s final eight games at Hard Rock Stadium. The Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022) have been featured in the In Season edition of Hard Knocks. Arizona’s season featured ten episodes between Nov. 9, 2022, and Jan. 11, 2023.

Follow the Fins as far as they go.



The Dolphins are one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for first place in the AFC playoff race and feature the league’s sixth-beast point differential at +60.

A league-leading offense, averaging an impressive 287.4 yards per game, coupled with a defense permitting more than 21 points only once since Week 5, all under the leadership of coach Mike McDaniel, promises to deliver riveting television.

