NFL playoff picture 2023: AFC, NFC standings ahead of Week 10 Monday Night Football

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL schedule is down to just the Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills for the Monday Night Football conclusion. How did the week’s games impact the playoff picture? For the NFC, the standings for the week are complete. The AFC will see some adjustments after tonight’s game, but those changes can be previewed before the game is played.

The Miami Dolphins we on their bye week this weekend, but they entered the week in the AFC East lead and they will leave in the same position. Miami had a good week, even without playing, as several of the teams they are battling for playoff seeding lost, tightening up the race and keeping the Dolphins within striking distance of one of the top spots in the conference.

The Monday night game could also give Miami some good news, if the Broncos are able to pull off the upset. The Bills could pull to within a half-game of Miami in the AFC East standings with a win. Buffalo also holds the head-to-head tiebreak having beaten the Dolphins earlier this year; the Dolphins and Bills meet in Week 18, a game that could have huge playoff implications.

Here are the playoff standings ahead of tonight’s Week 10 concluding game:

AFC playoff picture (through Week 10’s Sunday games):

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (7-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (6-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Houston Texans (5-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Buffalo Bills (5-4)*

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

New York Jets (4-5)

Denver Broncos (3-5)*

Tennessee Titans (3-6)

New England Patriots (2-8)

*Still to play in Week 10 - A Bills win moves them to 6-4 and into the seventh seed position, pushing Houston out of the playoff standings; the Broncos would fall to the 15th position; A Broncos win keeps them in the 14th position; the Bills would fall to the 10th position, behind the Colts.

NFC playoff picture (through Week 10):

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Detroit Lions (7-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (6-3, NFC West leader)

4 - New Orleans Saints (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - Seattle Seahawks (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Dallas Cowboys (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Washington Commanders (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Chicago Bears (3-7)

New York Giants (2-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

Carolina Panthers (1-8)