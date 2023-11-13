Dolphins sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have added wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to their practice squad. Schwartz originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected by the Cleveland Browns out of Auburn. He spent the start of the 2023 season on injured reserve with Cleveland before coming to an injury settlement with the team in mid-September. The signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schwartz, a Pembroke Pines, Florida, native, will add even more speed to a track-meet Dolphins roster loaded with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert. Schwartz was a world-class sprinter at American Heritage High School and competed at the Under 20 Pan American and World Championships, finishing second at the World Championships in the 100-meters. He posted a 4.25-second 40-yard dash in his preparations for the NFL Draft.

In two years playing with the Browns, the 6-foot, 186-point Schwartz appeared in 25 games, starting three. He recorded 14 receptions for 186 yards with a touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter’s draft profile of Schwartz compared him to Jacoby Ford.

Schwartz’s speed was known as exceptional before he even arrived in Auburn. The 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year (ran Florida 2A state 100- and 200-meter races in record times) also ran a youth world record 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays. He excelled for American Heritage head coach Patrick Surtain, as well, earning four-star prospect rankings before signing with Auburn. Schwartz began his career on a strong note, starting five of 13 games played (22 receptions, 357 yards, 16.2 average, two touchdowns; 27 carries, 211 yards, five touchdowns). Despite suffering a thumb injury in the 2019 preseason, he started four of 13 games (41 receptions, 440 yards, 10.7 average, one touchdown; 11 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns). Schwartz led the Tigers with 54 receptions in 10 games in 2020 (636 yards, 11.8 per, three touchdowns, nine starts) before deciding not to play in the team’s bowl game. — by Chad Reuter

Schwartz gives the Dolphins a depth option at receiver for the second half of the 2023 season. There has been some speculation that Miami, having tried out multiple wide receivers last week, could have an injury concern that may linger over the bye week. Jaylen Waddle was shaken up during the team’s Week 9 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Braxton Berrios has been dealing with nagging issues over the last few weeks. It is possible Schwartz was added to provide insurance should either player need more time to recover fully.

Schwartz could also be auditioning for a role with the team next year as he learns Miami’s playbook and gets comfortable with his hometown team’s offense.