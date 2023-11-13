Dolphins sign WR Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad

Last week, the Miami Dolphins worked out three veteran wide receivers, with the most exciting name on the list being former Cleveland Browns wideout Anthony Schwartz. Nearly a week has passed since the initial workout was reported, but now a deal appears in place. According to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Anthony Schwartz will sign with Miami’s practice squad.

Former Browns’ WR Anthony Schwartz, a 2021 third-round pick from Auburn, signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

Schwartz, 23, is a former 2021 third-round draft pick best known for his blazing-fast speed. He ran a 4.27 forty at Auburn’s combine a few seasons ago. Now, he will have the opportunity to play in one of the most historic offenses in the history of the NFL. During his two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Schwartz appeared in 25 games, getting the start in three.

The 6’0, 186-pound wide receiver finished his tenure in Cleveland with 14 receptions on 33 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown. When I talked to a Browns fan on Twitter, I jokingly said he sounded like the next Jakeem Grant when they informed me that Schwartz is worse. I’m unsure if you should believe a rando on Twitter, but Chad Reuter of NFL.com knows a thing or two about NFL prospects. Here’s what he wrote about Schwartz pre-draft, comparing him to Jacoby Ford.

Schwartz’s speed was known as exceptional before he even arrived in Auburn. The 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year (ran Florida 2A state 100- and 200-meter races in record times) also ran a youth world record 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays. He excelled for American Heritage head coach Patrick Surtain, as well, earning four-star prospect rankings before signing with Auburn. Schwartz began his career on a strong note, starting five of 13 games played (22 receptions, 357 yards, 16.2 average, two touchdowns; 27 carries, 211 yards, five touchdowns). Despite suffering a thumb injury in the 2019 preseason, he started four of 13 games (41 receptions, 440 yards, 10.7 average, one touchdown; 11 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns). Schwartz led the Tigers with 54 receptions in 10 games in 2020 (636 yards, 11.8 per, three touchdowns, nine starts) before deciding not to play in the team’s bowl game. — by Chad Reuter

Signing a wide receiver to the practice squad for depth is always a good plan. I just hope this doesn’t mean Jaylen Waddle is out for a significant period, or even Braxton Berrios, who has been banged up in recent weeks. After all, with Miami’s defense starting to get healthy and prove to be a difference-maker, it’s time for Mike McDaniel’s offense to match that.

Getting the offense healthy would be the first step in that direction. And if there are hiccups along the way, maybe McDaniel will call on his new wide receiver. Time will tell.