Raiders vs. Dolphins odds for Week 11 2023: Miami favored coming out of bye week

The Miami Dolphins come out of their bye week with the Las Vegas Raiders on the schedule for Week 11. A Sunday afternoon game back in South Florida, Miami is looking to bounce back after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 in Germany. Even with that loss, the Dolphins are leading the AFC East and appear to be comfortably in the AFC playoff picture.

In Week 10, the Raiders hosted Miami’s AFC East rivals, the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. Neither team looked sharp during the game, but after a combined six field goals through the first four quarters, the Raiders were able to put up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Jets could only respond with a field goal, leading to a 16-12 Las Vegas victory.

The oddsmakers have released their initial lines for next weekend’s game. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Dolphins are 10-point favorites early in the week. The point total for the game is set at 47.5. Miami is -470 on the money line, while Las Vegas is +360.

Can Miami strengthen their place in the AFC playoff picture? Will the Raiders, 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, continue to turn around their season and fight their way into playoffs?

