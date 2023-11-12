Miami Dolphins fan rooting guide Week 10 2023

The Miami Dolphins do not have a game scheduled in Week 10, enjoying their one bye week of the year before heading into the final eight games of their schedule. Miami holds the top spot in the AFC East and the fourth spot in the AFC playoff picture. How does the Week 10 schedule impact Miami’s playoff chances?

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) hold the top spot in the AFC postseason race after beating the Dolphins last weekend. The Chiefs are also on their bye this week.

Between the Chiefs and Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) hold the second and third-seeded positions.

The three wild card spots have the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3), Cleveland Browns (5-3), and Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) holding them. Along with the Ravens, the entire AFC North is in position to make the postseason, though they still have to face each other in the second half of the season.

The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and Houston Texans (4-4) hold the first two positions on the wrong side of the AFC playoff bubble.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) continue to hold the top spot, followed by the Detroit Lions (6-2), San Francisco 49ers (5-3), and New Orleans Saints (5-4). The wild card spots are held by the Seattle Seahawks (5-3), Dallas Cowboys (5-3), and Minnesota Vikings (5-4).

The Washington Commanders (4-5) and Atlanta Falcons (4-5) are just outside the playoff picture in the NFC.

As we prepare for the Sunday slate of games in Week 10, here is the Dolphins fan rooting guide for the weekend.

AFC playoff picture (through Week 9):

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (7-2, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (6-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (5-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Cincinnati Bengals (5-3, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Houston Texans (4-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)

New York Jets (4-4)

Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Tennessee Titans (3-5)

Denver Broncos (3-5)

New England Patriots (2-7)

NFC playoff picture (through Week 10 Thursday night game):

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Detroit Lions (6-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (5-3, NFC West leader)

4 - New Orleans Saints (5-4, NFC South leader)

5 - Seattle Seahawks (5-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Dallas Cowboys (5-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (5-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Washington Commanders (4-5)

Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Green Bay Packers (3-5)

Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Chicago Bears (3-7)

New York Giants (2-7)

Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

Carolina Panthers (1-8)

Miami Dolphins Week 10 rooting guide:

Colts vs. Patriots (Frankfurt, Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET

Both teams are behind the Dolphins in the AFC and outside the playoff picture. The Patriots have the worst record in the conference and the Dolphins have already completed the season sweep of their division rivals. The Colts and Dolphins do not meet this season. The Patriots winning this game assists the Dolphins strength of schedule and strength of victory tiebreaks. Root for: New England.

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The AFC North beating up on each other starts here, with the Browns a game behind the Ravens in the division standing. A Ravens win pushes them into the top spot in the conference, moving ahead of the Chiefs. A Browns win tightens up the AFC North and the race between the division leaders with the Dolphins in that fight. You can make the argument that the Browns losing gives Miami some cushion in the wild card race should they fall out of the AFC East lead, but bringing Baltimore down to three losses feels like the best move for the Dolphins. Root for: Cleveland.

Texans at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals are currently in the playoff picture while the Texans are on the outside looking in. A win by Houston could land them in the playoff picture while pushing the Bengals out. That would be the ideal scenario here, giving Miami the wild card cushion that was not given to them above. Root for: Houston.

49ers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

An NFC team versus an AFC team makes this easy. Add in the Jaguars are ahead of Miami in the playoff picture and this choice is obvious. Root for: San Francisco.

Packers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The second in a string of NFC versus AFC matchups. Root for: Green Bay.

Titans at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

AFC versus NFC. Root for: Tampa Bay.

Lions at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

NFC versus AFC. Root for: Detroit.

Commanders at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

The first of two NFC versus NFC matchups that would seem not to have much bearing on Miami’s playoff chances. Miami is scheduled to face the Commanders in Week 13 while the Dolphins and Seahawks do not play this year. That gives Washington’s game against the Dolphins a little play in the playoff scenarios if strength of victory/schedule come into consideration. While not likely, it is a possibility, so this game gets included. Root for: Washington.

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Similar to above, with the benefit of the Dolphins having already beaten the Giants this season. They face the Cowboys in Week 16, so this game is really a wash when it comes to strength of schedule, but with the win in hand over the Giants, Miami has the victory for the strength of victory tiebreak. That pushes the consideration slighting toward a Giants win. Root for: New York.

Jets at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Jets are trying to keep themselves competitive despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the start of the season. They are deep in the AFC playoff picture, but a win moves them above .500 and tied with the Bills (ahead of the Monday night game) for the second position in the AFC East. Root for: Las Vegas.

Broncos at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday

Miami dominated the Broncos 70-20 back in Week 3. Since that loss, Denver has gone 3-2, including Week 8’s win over the Chiefs. They are coming off their bye and could help Miami open a little breathing room in the AFC East with an upset win over Buffalo on Monday night. Root for: Denver.

Games with no impact on Dolphins:

Saints at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET