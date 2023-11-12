2023 NFL Week 10 winners picks for Sunday games

Week 10 of the NFL season has kicked off and we continue on to Sunday’s slate of games. This weekend, the Miami Dolphins are off, enjoying their bye week, giving us here on The Phinsider a nice relaxing day of watching football without living and dying on every play.

Sunday’s schedule starts with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Germany, the second-straight weekend of a game coming from Deutschland. This week, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots take the stage in Frankfurt following last week’s game between the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

In the 1 p.m. ET slot, the Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers games will all kick-off.

The late afternoon games will feature the Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. and the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks games starting at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Sunday night game will have the New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders matchup. That games kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

We continue to run out season-long prediction pool for the contributors here on The Phinsider. The pool takes a look at the straight-up winners for each game, starting in Week 1 and running through the Super Bowl. Our contributors can also make picks against the spread and for the over/under point total, with those odds coming to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 9. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.