Week 10 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 10 Late Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) 2nd NFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (1-8) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Altanta Falcons -1.5
- Over/Under: 43
Detroit Lions (6-2) 1st NFC North @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Detroit Lions -3
- Over/Under: 48.5
New York Giants (2-7) 4th NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (5-3) 2nd NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -17
- Over/Under: 39
Washington Commanders (4-5) 3rd NFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (5-3) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -6.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
