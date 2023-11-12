Week 10 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 10 Early Afternoon Games
Houston Texans (4-4) 2nd AFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) 4th AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5
- Over/Under: 47
New Orleans Saints (5-4) 1st NFC South @ Minnesota Vikings (5-4) 2nd NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: New Orleans Saints -3
- Over/Under: 41
Green Bay Packers (3-5) 3rd NFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -3
- Over/Under: 39
Tennessee Titans (3-5) 4th AFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -2.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1
- Over/Under: 39.5
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) 1st NFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) 1st AFC South
- Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -3
- Over/Under: 45
Cleveland Browns (5-3) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (7-2) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -6.5
- Over/Under: 38
