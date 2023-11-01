Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week Nine Predictions?

Following an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles our Miami Dolphins bounced back nicely last Sunday at home, comfortably defeating the New England Patriots for the second time this season. This week will not be as easy as Sunday's game and will present yet another big challenge for the Phins against one of the best teams in the NFL when Miami faces off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

So for week nine what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

