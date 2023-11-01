Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler; Dolphins host Las Vegas in Week 11

Josh McDaniels’s second head coaching job lasted three-games fewer than his first time in the top spot for a team. In 25 games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023, McDaniels recorded a 9-16 record, a mark that was deemed unacceptable on Tuesday as owner Mark Davis fired the coach. McDaniels’s 28-game span with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010 ended after the team went a combined 11-17.

In two stints as a head coach, McDaniels has a .377 winning percentage and has only finished .500 once. McDaniels and the Raiders agreed to a six-year contract before the 2022 season. Linebacker coach Antonio Pierce will be the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders also fired general manager Dave Ziegler with assistant general manager Champ Kelly assuming the role as the interim for that position.

The firings are the NFL’s first coach or general manager changes for the 2023 season.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” Davis said in a statement released by the team.

The Raiders face the New York Giants in Week 9, then the New York Jets in Week 10. The Miami Dolphins host the Raiders in Week 11, with the Dolphins coming off their bye week for that game.

