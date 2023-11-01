Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Kendrick Bourne injury: Patriots react to losing receiver to ACL tear - Pats Pulpit

Bourne suffered a torn ACL in the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets 13 Giants 10: Somehow, Some Way - Gang Green Nation

It wasn't exactly pretty, but the Jets figured out a way to get their third straight win on Sunday in the Meadowlands, beating the Giants 13-10 in overtime. The game seemed lost. The Jets trailed...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills sign RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad - Buffalo Rumblings

A big name joins the Bills’ prep squad

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

5 takeaways from the Ravens win over the Cardinals - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens won their third-straight game in convincing fashion but it was far from pretty.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers injury updates: Kenny Pickett will be a game-time decision for Week 9 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 9 with just days to prepare as they are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Thursday Night Football. Ahead of the game, HC Mike Tomlin provided...





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor shares why players love Lou Anarumo - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have one of the NFL’s best defensive minds.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns back to square one at quarterback - Dawgs By Nature

HC Kevin Stefanski still juggling the position as injuries and inconsistent play continue to plague Cleveland.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans loss to Titans made worse with Tennessee’s Luv Ya Blue - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans, who wore Luv Ya Blue and DeAndre Hopkins was finally in an Oilers uniform





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Just how good was Will Levis’s first NFL start? Titans - Music City Miracles

Will Levis put up some crazy numbers in Sunday’s win.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Steelers: Game Ball for Week 8 after Jacksonville win over Pittsburgh - Big Cat Country

Injuries in the defensive secondary stress Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth after win over Pittsburgh Steelers





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Week 8 QB analysis: Under pressure - Stampede Blue

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Milestone win over Chiefs comes from solid ground game, aggressive defense - Mile High Report

Continually pounding the rock - and then taking it away on multiple occasions proved the recipe for success against the Chiefs on Sunday.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Justin Herbert has mastered the quick passing game - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert and his ability to quickly process defenses and get the ball out of his hands has been paramount in keeping the Chargers offense afloat this season.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Lions 26, Raiders 14: Another unacceptable performance for Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense is incapable of playing winning football as they showed in a 26-14 loss at the Detroit Lions on Monday night





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Broncos: 10 excuses overheard after the Week 8 loss - Arrowhead Pride

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard as Kansas City lost to Denver.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Daniel Jones injury: Giants’ QB cleared for contact, per reports - Big Blue View

The Giants get their starting QB just when they need him





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles-Falcons trade: Kentavius Street sent to Atlanta - Bleeding Green Nation

This was not unforeseen.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys have statement game over Rams ahead of trip to Eagles - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys looked sharp coming off the bye, beating the Rams 43-20. This was a complete game they needed before hitting the road to Philadelphia.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Washington put up a valiant fight against a much better opponent and yet again came out on the losing end. Many of this team’s losses can be blamed on the players, but I put this loss DIRECTLY on...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

The Packers’ contract extension of Rashan Gary is a rare win-win - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay managed to re-sign their star pass-rusher without resetting the market.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions set NFL’s highest pressure rate in 5 years vs. Raiders - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions’ pass rush against the Las Vegas Raiders was relentless and record-setting.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears Injury Update: Fields still out, Brisker back in concussion protocol - Windy City Gridiron

Tyson Bagent will get one more start for the Bears this Sunday against the Saints.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Kirk Cousins tears Achilles tendon, season over - Daily Norseman

Our worst fears have been confirmed

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Colts - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans gets back on track with win over Indy.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Grady Jarrett to miss rest of 2023 season with torn ACL - The Falcoholic

Losing the team’s terrific defensive tackle and locker room leader is a huge blow to the defense.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: Bryce Young defeated CJ Stroud - Cat Scratch Reader

The number one overall pick beat the second overall pick and he’s better and you can’t change my mind!





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Aren’t Comeback Kids - Bucs Nation

The comeback bid falls short thanks to missed opportunities - and a missed call

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Is the offense or defense the bigger concern? - Niners Nation

The 49ers need to clean up their offensive woes, which start with turnovers.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Josh Dobbs to the bench, Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune to start against Cleveland Browns - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals will make a change at quarterback.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Here come the Seahawks: John Schneider adds Leonard Williams via trade - Field Gulls

John Trader Schneider has made yet another big move to push Seattle over the edge defensively.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Matthew Stafford thumb X-rays were negative, McVay confirms UCL injury - Turf Show Times

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Rams QB thumb is not broken, however may still miss time going forward