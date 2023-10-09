NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football winners picks: Packers vs Raiders

Monday Night Football is here, bringing with it the end of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL. Tonight’s game features the Green Bay Packers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. Will Jordan Love lead the Packers to a win? Will the return of Jimmy Garappolo to the Raiders lineup springboard them to a win?

Tonight’s game is on ESPN. The Manning Cast is back this week over on ESPN2.

As for tonight’s game, we bring you our winner's picks from the contributors here on The Phinsider. We continue to focus our picks on the straight-up winners for each game, but we also can make picks against the spread and for the point total over/under. The odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks in the widget below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Week 5 Monday Night Football picks: