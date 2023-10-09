Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football showcases the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers are 2 and 2 through four games. Thus far this season the Packers have rotated winning and losing each week. Green Bay won in week one over the Chicago Bears and in week three over the New Orleans Saints while dropping their week two game against the Atlanta Falcons and last week's game against the Detroit Lions. The Raiders have not faired any better this season losing three of their four games. Las Vegas won their week one game over the Denver Broncos before dropping games against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Los Angeles Chargers in order.

Green Bay Packers (2-2) 2nd NFC North @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) 3rd AFC West