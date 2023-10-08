Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6 2023 opening odds: Miami two-touchdown favorites as lines released

The Miami Dolphins racked up another 500-yard offensive performance on Sunday as they beat the New York Giants 31-16. The Week 5 victory moved Miami to 4-1 on the season and back into first place in the AFC East, moving ahead of the Buffalo Bills despite Miami losing to the Bills in Week 4. As the calendar begins to move on to Week 6 of the season, the Dolphins begin to turn their attention to the Carolina Panthers, their next opponents for the 2023 season.

Carolina fell to 0-5 on the season with a Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions 42-24. Quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is a reason for hope for Panthers fans, but it is rough on the field for them right now. The Lions’ offense overwhelmed the Panthers’ defense throughout the game, and Detroit did it without wide receiver Amon St. Brown, the team’s leading receiver.

A Dolphins and Panthers matchup looks one-sided, at least on paper. The oddsmakers seem to agree. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Dolphins open the week as 14-point favorites, the second-largest spread in the league for the week. The combined score is 48 points, with the Dolphins -850 on the moneyline. Carolina is +575.

Miami needs to be careful here as this feels like it could be a trap game. In Week 7, the Dolphins are facing the currently 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Looking ahead to the Eagles could leave Miami vulnerable to the Panthers. Staying focused and not letting a big point spread make the Panthers seem like an easy win is going to be important all week.

The Dolphins and Panthers kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.