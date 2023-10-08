Giants vs. Dolphins Week 5 live updates, reactions, and score - 3rd Quarter Reactions

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants are underway in their Week 5 game, a contest where both teams try to get bad tastes out of their mouths following Week 4 losses. Miami, 3-1 on the year, can regain control of the AFC East with a win while the Giants, 1-3 on the season, are looking to claw their way back into playoff contention. Which of the 2022 playoff teams will come away victorious on Sunday?

Throughout the game, all the action will be tracked, and I will provide my reactions. Immediately after the game, I will update this and give my overall reactions to everything that happened on the day. Reactions will be in italics throughout the day.

Live Score Update

Giants 10 - 24 Dolphins

First Quarter Reactions

The Giants received the opening kickoff and found initial success as they ran the ball up the middle with former Dolphins running back Matt Breida for six yards. Then, quarterback Daniel Jones was able to find wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for 15 yards. The momentum ended there, however, as the drive ended with five more yards gained before a punt.

The key for Miami will be their ability to stop the rushing attack of the Giants, especially straight up the middle.

De’Von Achane, Miami’s rookie running back, picked up 24 yards on an end around on the drive’s opening play, with the Dolphins offense immediately in rhythm. Throughout eight plays, the Dolphins had one incomplete pass and the shortest gain was for two yards for the score. They had plays of 24 yards, 20 yards, and 23 yards on the drive. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the two-yard score. Dolphins 7-0.

That felt like more like Miami’s offense after their struggles last week. Tagovailoa spread the ball around, throwing to four different receivers on the drive, and getting Achane involved early. As last week proved, one drive does not guarantee anything, but the Dolphins did move that ball very easily and need to keep pressing to put the pressure on the Giants.

The Giants were a little more in rhythm for their second possession, starting the drive with running back Eric Gray picking up five yards and an apparent 21-yard gain, but a holding penalty backed up the Giants. Facing a 2nd-and-12, quarterback Daniel Jones thew to wide receiver Sterling Shepard for 13 yards and the first down. After three runs, including a Jones scramble up the middle, the Giants neared midfield with a first down. A sack from linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah seemed to set up the Dolphins defense with the ability to get off the field, but two plays later saw Jones throw to wide receiver Darius Slayton for 15 yards and a first down. Miami shut down the drive there, however, with a four-yard pass form Jones to tight end Darren Waller, Gray was stopped by defensive tackle Zach Sieler for a one-yard loss, then defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Bradley Chubb met at Jones for a sack.

Bend do not break defense at its finest there. Miami cannot give the Giants this much success, especially with a patched-together offensive line. The pass rush is starting, but they must live in the backfield today.

Second Quarter Reactions

The Giants missed a 55-yard field goal attempt to give the Dolphins the ball at their own 45-yard line.

At least they got out of the first quarter without giving up points. That first quarter felt fast. The Giants’ game plan may be to burn clock to keep the Miami offense off the field.

Miami started with a couple of runs from Mostert, picking up seven yards. Then Tagovailoa threw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five yards and a first down. On the next play, Achane up eight yards but fumbled as he was tackled and the Giants recovered.

Ouch. The Dolphins waste the field position.

The Dolphins defense came out looking to shut down the Giants quickly. On a pass out to the flat, cornerback Kader Kohou read the play perfectly and made the tackle for a four-yard loss. After an 11-yard gain on a pass from Jones, the Dolphins sacked the quarterback on 3rd-and-3, with linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Eli Apple combing on the take down. The Giants punted.

Okay defense. Keep this up. And keep getting to Jones.

Miami started the drive at their own six-yard line after the punt, with Tagovailoa throwing the ball at the feet of tight end Durham Smythe when everyone was covered. He then threw to Hill for 18 yards as he started to scramble away then found the receiver. Achane then decided to make up for the lost fumble and took the ball 76 yards for the touchdown. Dolphins 14-0.

Don’t blink or you will miss 76 yards.



pic.twitter.com/Km1moVfHJW — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) October 8, 2023

Dear Lord, Achane is fast.

The New York drive featured 13 plays and took 6:21 off the clock, but only picked up 44 yards on the possession. Miami recorded another sack during the possession, with defensive tackle Zach Sieler getting to Jones. Waller kept the drive alive a couple of times, with receptions for 21 yards and 13 yards, but the sack forced the Giants to settle for a field goal. Dolphins 14-3.

Miami has four sacks already in this game and they need to keep growing that number in the second half. The Giants allowed 11 sacks last week. If Miami can keep the lead, they will force the Giants to pass more, allowing the defense to get after Jones and potentially push toward double-digit sacks. During the drive, Cornerback Xavien Howard likely saved a touchdown with an exceptional pass breakup on Waller down the sidelines.

Miami started with a false start penalty to set up a 1st-and-15 play. Tagovailoa threw to Hill on a slant, with the receiver finding the space in the middle of the field and turning it into a 64-yard gain. Achane then picked up 12 yards, moving Miami to the Giants’ four-yard line. After a run for no gain from Achane and the two-minute warning, Tagovailoa looked to Waddle but could not complete the pass. On 3rd-and-Goal, Tagovailoa tried to force a pass into Waddle, but the coverage deflected the pass, and New York picked it off and returned it 102 yards for the score. Dolphins 14-10.

Tagovailoa was off on his timing on the interception, and he tried to force it into tight coverage. That was just not a good-looking play from the beginning.

Getting the ball back with 1:40 on the clock, Miami came out firing. Tagovailoa threw to receiver Braxton Berrios for 13 yards on the opening play, then to Cedrick Wilson for 13 yards. After a timeout, the Dolphins attempted a screen pass to Waddle, but it only gained one yard. The ball returned to Waddle on the next pass attempt, picking up 12 yards. Tagovailoa went back to Wilson for 10 yards on the next play. After another timeout, Tagovailoa was sacked, leading to Miami using their final timeout. The Giants followed that with a timeout before Tagovailoa scrambled up the middle for nine yards. Tagovailoa spiked the ball with four seconds remaining in the half, leading to a Jason Sanders field goal attempt. Dolphins 17-10.

Miami gets the ball to start the second half, so getting points here allows them the opportunity to score on either side of the half. It was an efficient drive, but odd that Hill was not on the field at all for it.

Halftime Reactions

Miami has played well, but they are making mistakes that are keeping the Giants in the game. They need to get the turnovers and the penalties under control. This game should not be a seven-point margin at the half.

The pass rush is showing up, but they need to keep getting after Jones in the second half. The Dolphins are the better team and they need to prove it.

Miami already has 326 yards of offense, despite having the ball less than 11 minutes. They are showing off their speed and they are gaining yardage in huge chunks.

Tagovailoa finished the half 14-for-19 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Achane has 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Hill has five receptions for 102 yards.

Ogbah has 1.5 sacks, Sieler has a sack, and Apple, Wilkins, and Baker each have a half sack.

Third Quarter Reactions

Miami opened the half with the ball. They opened with a deep shot to Hill but could not connect. Tagovailoa then came back to find Wilson for six yards, setting up a 3rd-and-4 play. The Dolphins looked deep again, with Tagovailoa connecting with Hill for the 69-yard touchdown. Dolphins 24-10.

That felt like the Dolphins trying to prove Hill, who missed the final drive of the first half with muscle tightness, was still at full strength (and speed) and that this game was not as close as the seven-point margin seemed to suggest. Quick strike to get Miami back out to a double-digit lead.