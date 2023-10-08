Giants vs. Dolphins update: Inactive players lists released for Week 5 game

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Giants in a Week 5 contest this afternoon. Both teams have released inactive players lists for the game, sidelining several players including some key members of the respective rosters.

The visiting Giants will again be without running back Saquon Barkley, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that has already cost him playing time. New York will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, starting center John Micahel Schmitz, and backup center Shane Lemieux. Thomas has a hamstring issue, Schmitz a shoulder injury, and Lemieux has a groin problem; all three linemen were ruled out of the game on Friday’s injury report.

Also inactive for the Giants are safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordon Riley.

The Dolphins will be without edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who continues to be sidelined by an oblique injury. Phillips was expected to be a breakout player for Miami’s defense this year, but various injuries continue to cost him playing time. A game against an offensive line with so many players missing could have been the spark to get Phillips up to full speed this year, but it will be at least another week before the Dolphins’ 2021 first-round draft pick is able to get back on the field.

Miami also listed cornerback Kelvin Joseph, running back Salvon Ahmed, and defensive tackle Brandon Pili as inactive for Sunday. Wide receiver Chase Claypool, acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bears, is also inactive as he tries to get settled in with his new team and learn the playbook.

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is inactive, but will serve as the emergency quarterback. He will dress for the game and will be allowed to enter play if both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White are injured.

Kickoff for today’s game is schedule for 1 p.m. ET.