Week 5 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 5 Late Afternoon Games
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) 4th AFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (1-3) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3
- Over/Under: 45
New York Jets (1-3) 4th AFC East @ Denver Broncos (1-3) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Denver Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 43
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) 1st NFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (2-2) 3rd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -4.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) 1st AFC West @ Minnesota Vikings (1-3) 3rd NFC North
- Where: AT&T U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5
- Over/Under: 52.5
