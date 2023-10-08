New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Following a disaster of a game for our Miami Dolphins in Buffalo last Sunday the schedule will serve up what should be a much easier task today when the New York Giants come to town. Miami still holds one of the best records in the NFL and the AFC at 3 and 1. On the other side of the ball, things have been a lot tougher for the New York Giants who have managed only a single victory this season giving them a 1 and 3 record. The Giants are also suffering from a rash of injuries, especially along their offensive line that will be missing three starting linemen today as well as star running back Saquon Barkley.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

New York Giants (1-3) 4th NFC East @ Miami Dolphins (3-1) 2nd AFC East

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, October 8th

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Referees: Ronald Torbert (Referee); Barry Anderson (Umpire), Max Causey (Down Judge), Maia Chaka (Line Judge), Ryan Dickson (Field Judge), Keith Washington (Side Judge), Tony Josselyn (Back Judge), Arttenzia Young-Seigler (Replay Official), Desiree Abrams (Replay Assistant)

Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (New York Giants), 229 (Miami Dolphins)

Head-to-Head: New York Giants lead 7 to 3

Most Recent Game Results: Miami Dolphins won 20-9 at Miami, 2021 Week 13 (12/5/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 20-9 at Miami, 2021 Week 13 (12/5/21)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami Dolphins -12.5

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 47.5

Weather: 88°F, Mostly cloudy; Showers possible late

