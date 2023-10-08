 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RAPOPORT: Giants ‘not expected’ to have star RB Saquon Barkley for Week 5 showdown vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins defense needs to show up on Sunday!

By Josh Houtz
/ new
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Giants (1-3) will be without star running back Saquon Barkley when they take on the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium later today. New York’s playmaker is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain and isn’t ready to go, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this morning.

Former Dolphins running back Matt Breida will likely see an increased role with Barkley out. Breida has carried the ball 21 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in 2023 but will face a Miami defense that currently ranks 21st in the league, allowing 123.5 yards per game on the ground.

Speaking of Miami’s defense, they did not look good last week facing off against the defending AFC East champions, allowing 48 points in a way-too-easy outing for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the Bills offense. This week, Fangio and the troops look to turn things around against the struggling Giants. A team that will now be without arguably their most outstanding playmaker, Saquon Barkley.

Will the Miami Dolphins defense bounce back vs. the struggling New York Giants? We will find out in a few hours! Kickoff is at 1 PM EST! #FinsUp

What are your thoughts heading into today’s game vs. the New York Giants? Do you think Miami will look to run the football — or will they go back to their pass-happy ways? How do you feel facing the Giants offense without Saquon Barkley? Let us know in the comments section below!

In This Stream

Giants vs Dolphins Week 5: Pre-game coverage, analysis, predictions, news, and more

View all 16 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...