2023 NFL Week 5 winners picks from The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 5 schedule continues on Sunday, with another morning game on tap. After the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons last week at London’s Wembley Stadium, they stayed in England and will now face the Buffalo Bills in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning.

Thursday night’s start to Week 5 was rough for our contributors, with only Josh Houtz correctly predicting the result with the Chicago Bears coming away with the victory. Marek Brave, George Forder, Sumeet Jena, James McKinney, Jake Mendel, Kevin Nogle, and Nick Sabatino all thought the Washington Commanders would score the win.

Week 5 also marks the start of bye weeks around the league. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all getting this weekend off. With the Thursday night game, four teams on a bye, and tomorrow’s Monday night game, there will be 12 contests today. Our contributors group have made our straight-up winners picks for all 12 games. Some of the group have also made picks against the spread and with the point total for each game. The odds for the games are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 5. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.