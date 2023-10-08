Dolphins vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, which dropped Miami to 3-1 on the season and caused fan confidence to dip. In Week 5, the Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium and welcome the New York Giants to South Florida. New York is reeling this year, dropping to 1-3 with last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and simply looking for any sense of rhythm as they deal with a rash of injuries.

A game between 2022 playoff teams that need to answer questions in 2023. Can Miami get back to looking like one of the top teams in the NFL following last week’s loss or did Buffalo expose the Dolphins? Will the Giants be able to springboard their way back into playoff contention or were expectations too high for New York this year?

The line for the game started with Miami favored by nine points. It has ballooned to the Dolphins by 12.5 points over the week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the only game with a double-digit spread for the week. The point total is set at 47.5, and Miami is -750 on the moneyline while New York is +525.

How can you watch today’s game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (Giants), 229 (Dolphins)

Referees: Ronald Torbert (Referee); Barry Anderson (Umpire), Max Causey (Down Judge), Maia Chaka (Line Judge), Ryan Dickson (Field Judge), Keith Washington (Side Judge), Tony Josselyn (Back Judge), Arttenzia Young-Seigler (Replay Official), Desiree Abrams (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -12.5 | Total: 47.5

Jersey Combinations:

You've been waiting for it pic.twitter.com/9Ppk4kpoF9 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 31, 2023

Injury Report:

Giants - Out: Offensive lineman Shan Lemieux (groin); Offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (shoulder); Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (hamstring); Questionable: Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle); Tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee); Linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle)

Offensive lineman Shan Lemieux (groin); Offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (shoulder); Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (hamstring); Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle); Tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee); Linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) Dolphins - Questionable: Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (ankle); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique); Center Connor Williams (groin); Note: The Dolphins officially listed offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) out for the game, but they are on injured reserve and the physically unable to perform list, respectively. They are both in their practice windows, which could allow the team to activate them in the next couple of weeks, but they were not yet moved to the roster and cannot play.

Practice Squad Elevations:

Giants: Jalen Mayfield, offensive lineman; Jaylon Thomas, offensive lineman

Jalen Mayfield, offensive lineman; Jaylon Thomas, offensive lineman Dolphins: Chase Winovich, defensive end

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4

Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5)

Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3) - Promoted in Week 4 Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 88°F, Mostly cloudy; Showers possible late

Head-to-Head: Giants 7-3

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins 20-9 at Miami, 2021 Week 13 (12/5/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 20-9 at Miami, 2021 Week 13 (12/5/21)

