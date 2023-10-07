Dolphins elevate DE Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Giants

The Miami Dolphins announced that defensive end Chase Winovich was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. It marks the third time in four weeks that the 2019 third-round pick has been called into action this season.

Miami signed Winovich to the practice squad in late August for depth at defensive end and on special teams. He tackled two returners in the first half of last week’s game against the Bills.

Winovich played five defensive snaps this season, appearing against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Without reading too much into the decision — linebacker Jaelan Phillips was inactive for each of those games. The third-year pass rusher was limited in practice this week with an oblique injury.

The Dolphins enter Week 5 battling injuries at edge rusher, but New York’s offensive line allowed 11 sacks against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This matchup could springboard Miami’s pass rush with three home games coming in the next four weeks.