Giants vs. Dolphins Week 5: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

“What are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants?”

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Giants-

daytonadolfan kicks us off with Miami bouncing back behind solid days from Hills, Waddle, Holland, and AVG. Joe also has the defense having a great day with 3 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Molly Polly II has Miami winning big with Achane, Waddle, and Holland having big days. Also sees the defense bouncing back from their ugly game last week.

1- Finz 2- 44-13 3- Achane, Waddle n Holland 4- Entire Def rebounds, keeps Giants under 14 pts 5- Fangio Def decisions. Are we moving CBs or they playing the same position the entire game?!?! Blitz packages??? LBs (for the love of God, Baker do something worth a damn out there!!!!)

Phinsox has Miami winning behind great days from Achane and Phillips.

Miami wins 44-27. Achane and Phillips star. Daniel Jones has his best game so far this season. I will be watching the D and hopefully watching them blitz a little more. They should get things right against the Giants but if not, I’m afraid it will establish that it will be up to the offense to outscore opponents the rest of the way.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has Miami winning in blowout fashion behind a monster day from Hill and a solid day from Kohou. Also has five different Phins players gaining at least 100 yards on the day.

SCORE: MIA: 51, NYG: 13 (Anger, strive for division dominance, home field advantage, NYG!) OFF Star: T. Hill (Dude explodes after being contained the game before. NYG has no answer) DEF Star: K. Kohu (They’ll try repeatedly but D. Jones + NYG WRs won’t rattle KK. He is pissed!) Bold Prediction: (5 Dolphins gain 100+ yards: Hill, Waddle, Achane, Mostert, Berrios (recv. + return)) Critical Watch (If Eichenberg plays C): Will we put FB Ingold behind off-center for line protection? Critical Watch (If Con W. plays C): Will we hammer these guys into virtual defeat by the end of Q1?

Dolphiner has Miami winning, Tua with a mistake-free game, and the defense blowing the QB up all day.

Miami 38-24 Dolphins start fast but Giants bring it within a score late 3rd. Dolphins pull away. Tua throws 0 interceptions. Defense gets no interceptions but 5 sacks. Waddle has his biggest game of the year so far.

Delacorte has Miami putting the hurt on!

Dolfriend has Miami winning a close game with Achane and AVG going off again. Also has Cam Smith showing his face, Kohou being moved back to the slot and Conner Williams having an error-free game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 38-20 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense - Achane goes for 180+yds Defense - AVG gets 2 more sacks, to no one’s surprise What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Bold - Cam Smith will finally start at CB and they’ll move Kohou back to the slot. Extra Bold - Conner Williams will start and not have a single bad snap! What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Will this be the game that Wilkins AND Chubb finally show up?

Mrcogburn has Miami winning, Mostert and Kohou bouncing back, and Sanders with 3 FGs.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 38-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert (embarrassed by last outing) and Kohou (also embarrassed) What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Jason Sanders gets his groove back. 3x FGs. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Given the opportunity to break ANY NFL record, no matter how obscure, MM will pull the trigger this time.

SuperG has the D going off, scoring 4 TDs with Wilkins the star of the game in a big win for the Phins!

The Dolphins' defense takes out their frustrations and proceeds to abuse Daniel Jones and his o-line to the tune of 4 defensive TDs. Wilkins is the defensive MVP as the Dolphins win in a laugher.

Bill Moody has Miami winning in a massive blowout behind great games from Hill and X and the defense just destroying the Giants.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 56-14 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Tyreek and X What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense gets 8 sacks, 3 Ints, and 1 fumble recovery What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Will Miami make any halftime adjustments this week?

David7777 has Miami winning and Achane, Hill, and Waddle combining for over 500 yards in offensive production.

Dolphins 38-10 Achane 184 Yards Hill 207 Yards Waddle 125 Yards

Blaze453 has Miami winning by a 3 TD and 1 FG margin with Tua, Achane, and Chubb staring while the defensive front dominates the G-Men.

Miami by 24 Tua Tagovailoa and Chubb Achane rushs for over 150 In the defense of front seven dominate against the poor ol in Canada oh Al handle a very good giants, defensive line

TheRoo1 has Miami rebounding from last week's loss in a bid way with solid days from Waddle and X.

Hmmmmm, after last week's fiasco Phins win convincingly to beg the media to like them again, 52-24 Waddle finally gets active, 2 scores. And Kohou and X take their frustrations out on Danny “wants someDimes”. At least one pick six. As the game gets out of hand, we get to see more of Brooks, who starts looking like a hybrid that could replace Wilson and Ingold next year.

NCSurferMike has Miami winning but the defense struggling again while Achane and Phillips and or AVG having solid games.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 41-31 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense - Achane 120yds 2tds Defense - JP if he is back, AVG if he isn’t What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Our defense makes Daniel Jones look like Patrick Mahomes What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? The frustration level MM expresses towards Fangio’s D Will this be the game that Wilkins AND Chubb finally show up? Coin Toss

MiMiami has the Phins winning with Hill and Wilkins the stars and Berrios taking it to the house twice!

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35 - 20 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Hill & Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Berrios gets 1 receiving TD and 1 Punt Return TD What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? If Giants fans prefer eating Burgers or Hot Dogs

USMCFinzFreak has Miami with the W with Achane and AVG the stars of the game. Also, has the defense struggling against Jones.

Even though we typically make bad quarterbacks look All-Pro, here are my predictions: Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-31 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane/AVG What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? We won’t be able to contain Daniel Jones.

dedstrk316 has the Phins taking the win behind solid days from Hill and Chub while the defense dominates and defers to the backups by the final quarter of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 48-13 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Hill and Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The defense will come out on fire and we will be playing backups for reps in the 4th quarter. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? If Phillips plays will he finally not be a half step to slow?

Tua2HillWaddle has Miami shutting down the Giants' offense and Tua throwing for almost 400 yards and 3 TDs. Also, has AVG blowing up the QB.

31-3 - Late FG breaks it. Offensive player - Tua - throws for nearly 400 yards and 3 TDs. Defense - finally Vic brings pressure and AVG wreaks havoc on Jones. Special teams come up big also with a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Matt in PSL has Miami winning with Achane, Mostert, Hill, Waddle and AVG all having great games.

- 52 - 10 - Achane and AVG, again - Hill and Waddle, each over 100 yards and a touchdown each, Achane and Mostert each over 100 and a touchdown each - Does Fangio end up on the hot seat if the defense sucks again

