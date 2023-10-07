Dolphins fan confidence takes hit after Bills loss; Fans grade first quarter of season

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their first loss of the 2023 season, a loss that featured the Buffalo Bills smacking Miami in the mouth and the Dolphins never responding. Coming off the 48-20 loss, how are the fans feeling about the direction of the team? Our latest SB Nation fan confidence poll results are in to let us know.

Heading into Week 4, with Miami sitting at 3-0 on the year and coming off a 50-point win over the Denver Broncos, the first time a team has reached 70 points scored since 1966, 98 percent of the fans said they were confident in the direction of the team. That was a slight tick-up after 97 percent of the fans indicated a positive feeling about the team in Weeks 2 and 3.

The results from our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, indicate some of those positive fans are worried about the team now. The positive responses dropped from 98 percent to 89 percent.

Our poll this week also asked for the fans to grade Miami’s performance through the first quarter of the season (17 games, 4.25 per quarter...we will say four games make the first quarter). Our results came in overwhelmingly with a “B” grade from 63 percent of the fan base. An A grade was given by 28 percent, with seven percent rating Miami as a C, and one percent as a D. The F grade received zero percent of the vote.

Since we are a quarter of the way through the season, it felt like a good time to take a look at the fan confidence rating for the other three teams in the AFC East. The Bills, coming off their win over the Dolphins, are up to 97 percent of the fans feeling they are headed in the right direction. The New York Jets have 64 percent of their fans saying they are confident in the team, while the New England Patriots only have a 13 percent fan confidence rating.

We will be back next week with the next edition of our SB Nation Reats poll. Will the Dolphins move up after their game against the Giants? Make sure you come back to vote next week to let us know how you are feeling.

