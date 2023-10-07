Giants vs Dolphins Week 5: Pre-game coverage, analysis, predictions, news, and more

The Miami Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. We collect everything pre-, in-, and post-game for you right here.

The Miami Dolphins are looking to get the bad taste of a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills out of their mouth as they welcome the New York Giants into Hard Rock Stadium in Week 5. The Dolphins are 3-1 on the season while the Giants come into the game 1-3. Two teams heading in opposite directions, but both need a strong performance on Sunday to get themselves moving in the right direction again.

The Dolphins and Giants last played in 2021’s Week 13. An interception in the first quarter by Xavien Howard was the highlight of the opening period, with both teams coming up scoreless. New York struck first with an early second-quarter field goal, taking the 3-0 lead. The Dolphins came back a few minutes later to put up a field goal of their own, then struck with 26 seconds remaining in the half on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Mack Hollins for a touchdown and a 10-3 halftime lead.

The Giants kicked another field goal in the early minutes of the third quarter, the only points added in the period. With about 11 minutes remaining in the game, Miami added another touchdown pass from Tagovailoa, this time to Isaiah Ford. The Giants responded with a third field goal on the day before Miami scored the final points on a field goal with about a minute remaining in the contest. The Dolphins moved to 6-7 on the year and headed into their bye week with the 20-9 victory.

The Miami win was their fifth in a row, a streak that would reach seven straight wins, making the Dolphins the only team to have a seven-game losing streak (Weeks 2-8) and a seven-game winning streak (Weeks 9-16, including the Week 14 bye) in the same season. Miami would finish the year 9-8, third in the AFC East and a game out of the playoffs. The Giants would finish 2021 4-13 and in fourth in the NFC East.

Miami made a surprise move this week, trading for wide receiver Chase Claypool on Friday. Claypool entered the league as a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He was traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season, with Chicago sending the Steelers a second-round pick in return. Less than a year later, Claypool fell out of favor with Chicago and became available. Miami swooped in and acquired the receiver for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, while also receiving the Bears’ 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Dolphins started the week as 9.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but that number continues to balloon and is now at 12.5 points. The point total seems to suggest Miami will win this game big, but it will not be overly high scoring, with the over/under mark set at 47.5. The Dolphins are -750 on the moneyline while the Giants are +525.

The Dolphins listed offensive lineman Lester Cotton (ankle), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), and center Connor Williams (groin) as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The team also listed offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) as out for the game, but both players are still on the injured reserve and physically unable to perform lists, respectively. They have entered their practice period, with the Dolphins having three weeks to decide if they will be activated or remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Miami did not give wide receiver Braxton Berrios (knee) or safety DeShon Elliott (groin) a designation for Friday, indicating they would both be available for the game. The Dolphins placed offensive tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve on Friday as well.

The Giants’ side of the injury report included three offensive linemen, Shan Lemieux (groin), John Micahel Schmitz (shoulder), and Andrew Thomas (hamstring), listed as out for Sunday. They also listed running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee), and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) as questionable for the game.

New York Giants (1-3) at (3-1) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 5

When: Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: FOX

Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: Channel 388 (Giants), 229 (Dolphins)

Channel 388 (Giants), 229 (Dolphins) Streaming Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); NFL+ (Replay after the game)

