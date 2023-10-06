Miami Dolphins place left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that left tackle Terron Armstead was placed on injured reserve. He played 22 snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills before suffering a knee injury.

Armstead missed the team’s first two games as he recovered from back, ankle and knee injuries. The four-time Pro Bowler registered 78 snaps so far this season without allowing a pressure and also hasn’t been called for a penalty.

“[Armstead is] fighting the urges to just be like, ‘No, I want to go do this,’” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday. “He understands what not being available for a certain amount of time [means].”

The 2018 second-team All-Pro will miss at least four games, meaning he can return for Week 9’s battle with the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. If he’s on track to return in a month, the team may hold him out until after a Week 10 bye.

The Dolphins return from a week of rest to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 19.

“He’s embracing something that he’s not excited about, but he’s excited to do right by the team and he’s excited to get himself back healthy,” McDaniel said “I can’t talk about it enough. He’s such a big part of what we’re trying to develop within the locker room and I think guys really see his commitment to the team, especially when he’s battling through stuff like that.”

Ninth-year lineman Kendall Lamm returns to left tackle, where he has allowed five pressures and one sack through 190 snaps in place of Armstead. Lamm started two games this season and is yet to be called for a penalty.

Sunday marks Miami’s second home game of the 2023 season. Lamm and the offensive line will be under the microscope against a New York Giants team that has gotten to opposing quarterbacks for just two sacks this season.