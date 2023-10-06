Chase Claypool traded to Miami Dolphins from Chicago Bears

The Miami Dolphins are trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The trade also includes a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Bears going to Miami, while the Dolphins are sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to Chicago.

Claypool was a second-round draft pick in 2020 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was traded to the Bears during the 2022 season in exchange for a second-round pick. He has been a healthy scratch for the last two weeks as he has fallen out of favor in Chicago. It has gotten so toxic with Claypool and the Bears that he has been told by head coach Matt Eberflus to not even come to the team’s facilities.

Claypool has openly stated he does not believe the Bears have put him in a position to succeed and that Chicago is not the “ideal” place for him.

For his career, Claypool has 171 receptions for 2,235 yards with 13 touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 191 yards and a score in 10 games played with Chicago.

The Dolphins add a talented, but mercurial, wide receiver to an already-loaded position group. Headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Claypool will slide into the lineup alongside Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, and Cedrick Wilson, Jr. Wide receiver River Cracraft was placed on injured reserve last week, while wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was placed on the non-football injury list. Adding Claypool to the group could prove to provide the depth lost with the two injuries.