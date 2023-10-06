Giants DC Wink Martindale compares preparing for the Dolphins to sleeping like a baby: Every two hours I wake up and cry

Last Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills left a sour taste for the Miami Dolphins, but big picture, they’re in a favorable spot just four weeks into the season. Coach Mike McDaniel’s offense leads the league in passing yards (334.3) and rushing yards (176.8) per game, along with a league-best 37.5 points per 60 minutes.

The New York Giants enter the picture with a trip to South Florida this weekend following a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team’s defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, was asked what it’s like preparing for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s high-flying offense.

“My wife called me last night before she went to bed,” Martindale said. “She said she was worried about me. She said, ‘Are you getting any sleep?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m sleeping like a baby. Every two hours, I wake up and cry and go to the bathroom, and try to go back and get some more sleep.’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s unbelievable (what they do). But that’s where this league’s heading.”

Tagovailoa ranks first in passing yards through four weeks, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fourth with 470 receiving yards. Miami’s fourth-year quarterback has a quick release — just 2.37 seconds — while also leading the league with an average of 9.6 yards per throw.

“I can’t say enough about [McDaniel] because of the situations he puts [Tagovailoa] in where he can get rid of the ball quick,” Martindale said. “I am not just saying quick like three-yard routes, he’s throwing it to receivers coming out of breaks and [the ball is] right on them.”

Martindale is in his second season as defensive coordinator of the Giants. He spent four years in the same role with the Baltimore Ravens and has been in the NFL for nearly two decades.

The Giants sit at 1-3 and allow 30.5 points per game, fourth-most in the NFL. The Dolphins average 70 points at home (they’ve only had one home game) while winning two-of-three road games to begin the year. Kickoff in Miami Gardens is slated for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

“I told the defense that there are going to be plays made,” Martindale said. “You just have to have that ‘here we go again’ mentality. Let’s just try to get a stop - every play.

“The more we can get them to third down, the better it is for us.”