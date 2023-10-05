Thursday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders Live Thread & Game Information

Week five of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. The Bears come into the week winless through four games after dropping games to the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos in order. The Commanders kicked off the season a lot better winning their first two games over the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. Since their fast start, Washington has dropped their last two games against the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Bears (0-4) 4th NFC North @ Washington Commanders (2-2) 3rd NFC East