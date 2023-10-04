Your New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Week Five Predictions

I guess every win streak has to eventually come to an end. While most of us here saw the Phins winning this past weekend others clearly saw the train wreck coming from a mile away. Now all we can do is move on to the next game against the New York Giants and hope that the Miami Dolphins staff learned all the lessons that this game taught them or should have taught them.

So for week five what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-