Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots injury update: Christian Gonzalez, Matthew Judon ‘out indefinitely’ - Pats Pulpit

The two defenders were hurt during Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Chiefs 23 Jets 20: Jets Show Their Best, Worst, and Reasons for Hope - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lose but can leave with some positives.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffers torn Achillies, out for season - Buffalo Rumblings

This is the second season-ending injury for White in the past 22 months

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Overreactions to the Ravens Week 4 win over the Browns - Baltimore Beatdown

Spicy yet reasonable takes following a resounding statement win.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Matt Canada rumors: Twitter users speculate Steelers OC created a burner account to defend playcalling - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are angry.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Cincinnati Bengals: Who/what is to blame for disastrous start to 2023 season? - Cincy Jungle

With the season on the brink, what led to things going so badly for Cincinnati?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns bye week: Need to know “We are all we got” and believe “We are all we need” - Dawgs By Nature

As the bye week comes, Cleveland needs to spend some time in the mirror

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Pittsburgh Steelers get “Turned Down for Watt!” by rising Houston Texans - Battle Red Blog

C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins lead H-Town to a win on J.J. Watt day.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Derrick Henry has big day in Titans win Bengals - Music City Miracles

The King still has a little left!





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars Tackle Cam Robinson Reinstated - Big Cat Country

After serving his four-game suspension, the Jaguars' 2017- 2022 starting left tackle returns to the team to presumably man the same role.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor to return to practice Wednesday - Stampede Blue

The Colts could be getting one of their best offensive playmakers back here soon in running back Jonathan Taylor.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Finally the Broncos’ defense impacts game in a good way - Mile High Report

Comeback win "juices" defenders who pledge continued accountability in their play.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffers fractured finger in win over Raiders - Bolts From The Blue

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not expected to miss any time due to the injury he suffered in their 24-17 win over the Raiders.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Chargers Week 4: Winners and losers from defeat to LA - Silver And Black Pride

At 1-3, the season is starting to spiral out of control for the Las Vegas Raiders as the finger-pointing has started after the Raiders’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Jets: 5 things we learned in Kansas City’s Week 4 victory - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the New York Jets was a lot closer than many thought it would be — but Kansas City still found a way to win.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants-Seahawks ‘things I think’: Giants’ season on the brink of disaster - Big Blue View

Giants’ futility has been amazing, and they have no real answers for it





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

10 truths about the Eagles’ 4-0 start - Bleeding Green Nation

Lots of ups and downs, but their undefeated record is earned.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys defense anything but Bland in historic blowout win vs. Patriots - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas defense adjusted to life without Trevon Diggs just fine in a dominant performance against New England.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

One Big Washington Commanders Idea: Use Jacoby Brissett on short yardage sneaks - Hogs Haven

Yesterday’s game against the Eagles was a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the league. As is so often the case when playing top talent, there is very little margin for mistakes....

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Report: Packers ‘no longer in the mix’ for Jonathan Taylor - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay reportedly had interest in the running back during cutdowns.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions plan to ease Jameson Williams back in, seeking reliabilty - Pride Of Detroit

No longer suspended, Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams will not get an immediate starting role, as the team is looking for more steady, reliable play out of the first-round pick.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: Losing streak up to 14 games after blowing a 21-point lead - Windy City Gridiron

So much for higher expectations after a "tank year," huh? With Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bears have now lost 14 games in a row, and things appear to be getting worse. We’ll dive into Sunday’s game and what changes could be coming next weekend in this week’s 10 Takes.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

How Dalton Risner Can Help The Vikings - Daily Norseman

I mean, he’s not Ed Ingram, right?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Ups and downs from Saints vs. Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

Which Saints players are on the rise and who is falling?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons in worst case scenario with Desmond Ridder struggling - The Falcoholic

Atlanta has been making every bad decision at quarterback for years. It has caught up to the team, which gave itself few options other than to stick with the struggling quarterback.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: At least defense wins championships? - Cat Scratch Reader

Though usually the offense has to out score them to win a game.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Buccaneers Go Marching Into First Place - Bucs Nation

Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. lead the way as the Buccaneers get to 3-1 before their bye week

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers vs Cardinals: Brock Purdy sets a record for completion percentage - Niners Nation

It was a record-setting day for San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy in the win over Arizona Cardinals





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are still not favored, even against a struggling Bengals team in Week 5’s opening odds





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Video: Eli Manning has priceless reaction to Devon Witherspoon’s pick-6 vs. Giants - Field Gulls

We’re getting Manningface even in retirement from Eli.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams injury news: Cooper Kupp on track, enters 21-day practice window, - Turf Show Times

Rams elevate Cooper Kupp and Ochaun Mathis into 21-day practice window