Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Parry Nickerson to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced a pair of practice squad moves before taking flight for Germany on Monday. Cornerback Parry Nickerson returned to the team, and cornerback Mark Milton was released.

Nickerson, 29, began the year on Miami’s active roster and appeared in five games. He was targetted five times, allowing three receptions for 30 yards, according to PFF. A sixth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Nickerson was forced into action against the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 45 snaps in the 31-17 loss on Sunday Night Football.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner and safety Verone McKinley III are other defensive backs on Miami’s 17-player taxi squad, which includes six players with at least four years of experience in the league.

The Dolphins added Milton to the practice squad in early October, but he never appeared in a game. He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted college free agent and began the year on the team’s practice squad.