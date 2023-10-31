Should the Miami Dolphins have made a 2023 NFL trade deadline move?

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was a busy one for the Miami Dolphins, who made deals to acquire linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., just ahead of the league’s mandated cut-off time. The 2023 trade deadline came and went without the Dolphins getting involved. It was a quiet day for the Dolphins - who are currently in Germany preparing for their Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs - but should it have been a little louder? Did Miami miss an opportunity to be buyers during a season where they are tied for the best record in the AFC?

Miami did make a move this year, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears at the start of October. But, as multiple deals were made all around the league, including for some star players, Miami remained quiet.

The Dolphins having a quiet day probably was not unexpected. Head coach Mike McDaniel told the media last week, “I’m not really looking for anything at all. And who knows what (general manager) Chris (Grier) is doing, but he hasn’t come knocking on my door or in my office about anything.”

Miami is 6-2 on the season and in position to continue to make a case for being among the league’s elite this season. They are not a perfect team, however, with question marks that need to be answered still, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Those answers could come from within, though, as Miami is starting to see several big-name players return from injuries.

In Week 8, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for whom Miami traded during the offseason, made his team debut following knee surgery in the summer. That essentially became a trade deadline deal for Miami, with the team bolstering the defense with an All-Pro cornerback mid-season.

If cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland are able to return from their own injuries, Miami could have an elite defense without having to make a trade deadline move.

On offense, the return of offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, both of whom have been out due to injuries, appears to be imminent. Running back De’Von Achane, on injured reserve, could return as early as Week 11, following Miami’s Chiefs game this weekend and their bye week in Week 10.

Are the reinforcements enough to offset no deadline-day trades by Miami?

Several big names moved on Tuesday, including the Washington Commanders trading away both of their defensive ends, Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The Buffalo Bills acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to land guard Ezra Cleveland. The Detroit Lions added wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Dolphins appear happy with their roster the way it is. They were never going to break the bank to land a star player, in part to save their draft picks for next year and in part because the salary cap is already going to be an issue for Miami in 2024. They know, with the return of injured players, they are going to be adding players to their roster soon who already know the system and have chemistry with the other players on the field.

Miami stood pat at the trade deadline. It probably was the best move for the team longterm, but was it the best move for the team in the short term? What do you think they should have done? Scroll down to the comments to let us know your trade deadline thoughts for Miami.