New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Week 8 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

After an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles our Miami Dolphins bounced back nicely against the New England Patriots on Sunday. In a game that was a bit more difficult than most of us would have liked, mostly due to the lack of ability to run the ball with any consistency, the Phins made the plays they needed to make to secure the victory. While the offense didn’t roll like we would have liked, Billacheat is still one of the best in the league at defending whatever you do on offense, no matter how good you are. The defense, other than the one drive where the Pats were running tempo and looked unstoppable, looked great for most of the game and Ramsey was as advertised. Ramsey ended the game with a pick off an excellent read and a forced fumble that would have resulted in a turnover if not so close to the sideline.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

daytonadolfan called the Phins winning with the defense only surrendering 17 points, Hill starring with his eight receptions for 112 yards and a TD, and Wikins with 5 tackles, 4 solo, and a sack. No word on Bill crying but a possibility.

Dolphins- 34-17-Hill-Wilkins-Bold prediction-Pain-and finally Belacheat will leave the stadium crying!

Dolfanjoe saw the win coming in all caps!

MIAMI WINS THIS ONE

Molly Polly II predicted the win for the Phins with Tua, Tyreek, and Phillips all having big days. Phillips ended his day with 8 tackles, 7 solo, and a sack.

1- Finz 3- Tua n Tyreek go crazy / Phillips

USMCFinzFreak called the win for Miami with Tua, Hill, Phillips, and Chubb starring. Chubb ended the contest with 3 tackles, 2 solo and a sack.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb and Phillips

Call_for_the_Priest’77 saw the Dolphins winning with Waddle as a star on offense and Wilkins on defense as well as his sack. Waddle ended the day with 7 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Score: MIA OFF Star: J. Waddle DEF Star: C. Wilkins (Leads the way in stuffing NE rush game, gets a sack and plenty else!)

SlayerNation1 predicted the Miami win with Tua having another solid day. Tua ended the game with 324 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, and an INT.

Miami Tua

Yarganaught called the Phins win and Ramsey having a big day upon his return from injury.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami (Ride till the end!) Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey... Just because he’ll be on the field!

EzDz73 saw Miami’s win with the stars of the game, Phillips, Wikins, Waddle, and Tua.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins/Phillips

MiMiami predicted a Dolphins victory with Tua and Wilkins as two of the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins

NCSurferMike called the Dolphins win, Miami scoring exactly 31 points, Tua, Ramsey, and Phillips as the stars for Miami and the secondary having a solid day.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-6 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey and Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Even with Holland out, our secondary magically comes to life with Ramsey back and shuts down McCorkle.

David7777 saw the Phins win, and Tua, Waddle, Phillips, Chubb, and Wikins with big days.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Chubb, Wilkins

Tua2HillWaddle predicted the win for Miami with the Pats being held to 17 points and Tua and Phillips as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? The Miami Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

Bill Moody called the Phins win!

Who is going to win straight up? Fins

TheRoo1 predicted the Miami victory, holding the Patriots to only 17 points, and Claypool, Waddle, and Hill all having catches from Tua.

Phins up,,,,,, 27 - 17 Tua hooks up with Hill, Waddle, and Claypool.

Blaze453 saw the Dolphins win with Phillips and Waddle as stars of the game.

G Miami wins Waddle and Phillips are the stars of the game

